NMU Women’s Soccer Hits Road for Opening Weekend

Marquette, Mich. (WJMN) – Northern Michigan University Women’s Soccer hits the road to start the 2019 season, heading to Minnesota to take on University of Minnesota Duluth Friday at 7 p.m. and St. Cloud State University for a 2 p.m. start Sunday.

Fans can follow both contests this weekend using the links below. Game updates throughout the weekend can be found at https://twitter.com/NMU_Wildcats

The team’s point leader, sophomore Caroline Halonen (Hartland, Mich.) returns after earning Second Team All-Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference honors as she finished her freshman season with nine goals and six assists. Four others return who also scored goals for the Wildcats. Senior Gaelin Hirabayashi (Ijamsville, Md.) and sophomores Natalie Stampfly (Stevensville, Mich.),Rachael Erste (Rockford, Mich.) and Grace Filipiak (Belmont, Mich.) each added a goal in their first season at NMU last year.

Friday at Minn. Duluth, 7 p.m.

Video: https://portal.stretchinternet.com/umd/

Sunday at St. Cloud State, 2 p.m.

Video: https://portal.stretchinternet.com/scsu/

Live Stats: https://scsuhuskies.com/sidearmstats/wsoc/summary

The defense will be anchored by Hirabayashi, a returning All-GLIAC performer, and junior goalkeeper Brianna Frontuto (Luxemburg, Wis.). Hirabayashi led a backline that forced three shutouts and 11 games that were decided by just one goal. Frontuto collected each win in goal for the Wildcats last year and posted a 0.88 goals against average.

Also returning this season for NMU are seniors Ashleigh Hansen (Grayslake, Ill.), Kaitlynn Benson (Windsor, Ontario) and Jamie Montgomery (Gaithersburg, Md.). Hanson appeared in 12 matches and started in eight. Montgomery returned from injury in the middle of the season to appear in nine matches. Benson missed the 2018 season but appeared in 15 matches during 2017.

Junior Andrea Sekloch (Casco, Mich.), Sophomore Peyton McNabb (Springfield, Mo.) and Kiera Scanlan (De Pere, Wis.) also return. Sekloch appeared in 13 matches while McNabb and Scanlan both made eight starts.

Junior Christine Binn (Comstock Park, Mich.), sophomore Jenna Chappell (Leslie, Mich.), Jenna Deering (Westland, Mich.), Sierra Hamil (Grandville, Mich.) come back and will fight for time on the pitch this season.

Junior Allie Jones (Villa Park, Ill.) comes back for her second year and will look to challenge Frontuto for minutes in goal.

This season, the Wildcats feature several new faces. Looking to contiribute immediately this year includes juniors Isabela Cardosa (Hialeah, Fla.), Bruna Moureira (Springfield, Mo.), redshirt freshman Chloe Holt (Hartland, Mich.), freshman Brenna Musser (Grand Rapids, Mich.) , Isabelle Brusilow (Grosse Point, Mich.), Gwen Kiilunen (Brighton, Mich.), Haley Gruener ( ), Sammi Blair (Byron Center, Mich.), and Evelyn Flor (Hugo, Minn.).

The Wildcats take on the Bulldogs for the 22nd time in program history and look to avenge a 2-0 defeat to Minn. Duluth last season. The Bulldogs finished 7-10-1 last season.

NMU captured a 2-1 victory last season, and now looks to win their first match at SCSU since 2007. The Huskies finished 2018 at 8-7-4 overall.

