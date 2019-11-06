NMU Women’s Soccer Hosts Tech Inside Superior Dome Friday For Senior Day

November 6, 2019

MARQUETTE, Mich. – The Northern Michigan University Women’s Soccer team hosts rival Michigan Technological University inside the Superior Dome in a meeting to decide who will reach the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament.

Friday’s match will be the first-ever GLIAC soccer match inside the Superior Dome and first time NMU has hosted a Division II opponent in the Dome.

Fans can follow Saturday’s matchup using the links below. Game updates can be found at https://twitter.com/NMU_Wildcats

FRIDAY VS. MICHIGAN TECH



VIDEO: https://portal.stretchinternet.com/nmu/

LIVE STATS: http://nmuwildcats.com/sports/wsoc/2019-20/boxscores/20191108_hbp5.xml

NMU split their two matches over the weekend, starting with a 2-0 win at Purdue University Northwest for their second shutout of the season. The team then visited the University of Wisconsin Parkside on Sunday and played 82 minutes of scoreless soccer but the Rangers were able to score with seven minutes to go to take a 1-0 victory.

Prior to Friday’s match, the team will honor six players playing their final home match for the Wildcats. Being honored will be Gaelin Hirabayashi (Ijamsville, Md.), Jamie Montgomery (Gaithersburg, Md.), Kaitlynn Benson (Windsor, Ontario),Ashleigh Hansen (Grayslake, Ill.), Christine Bina (Comstock Park, Mich.) and Brianna Frontuto (Luxemburg, Wis.) This group consists of three defensive-minded players, the team’s goalkeeper and two forwards, including the team’s scoring leader this season.

Freshman Evelyn Flor (Hugo, Minn.) racked up two assists in Saturday’s win over PNW, recording both in just over a minute. At 59:01 into the match, she was able to find sophomore Rachael Erste (Rockford, Mich.) to put NMU up 1-0.

Just over a minute later, 60:12 into the match, she hit junior Andrea Sekloch (Casco, Mich.) for the team’s second goal of the game.

Junior goalkeeper Brianna Frontuto (Luxemburg, Wis.) posted 10 saves over the weekend and now has made 99 saves this season which puts her atop the GLIAC rankings and 24th in the country. With one more save, she will become the fifth player all-time to record 100 saves in a season. She is seven saves away from the third-best season in program history.

For her career, Frontuto has accumulated 232 saves and is second in program history.

The Wildcats are currently one point away from the eighth and final GLIAC Tournament spot, with three points. In the eighth seed is Parkside with four points but the Rangers also have the tiebreaker over NMU. The Huskies are currently in seventh with six points.

With a win over Michigan Tech, NMU would be tied with the Huskies with six points, and would also hold the tiebreaker to reach the GLIAC Tournament. However, a tie or loss would eliminate Northern Michigan and conclude the 2019 season.

The Wildcats evened the series at 17-17-2 record against Michigan Tech all-time after defeating the Huskies 3-2 in Houghton earlier this season.

Throughout the 2019-20 season, the Wildcats will celebrate the history of Women’s Sports at Northern Michigan. Fans are encouraged to contribute with their favorite and most memorable moments and athletes of NMU women’s sports. Please go to THIS LINK to contribute your favorite or most memorable moment and athletes. More information on this year’s celebration can be found HERE.