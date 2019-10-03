NMU Women’s Soccer Opens GLIAC Play This Weekend

MARQUETTE, Mich. – Northern Michigan University Women’s Soccer kicks off Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference action this weekend as they head to Ferris State University and Northwood University.

The Wildcats picked up their first home win of the season Sunday by defeating Purdue University Northwest 2-1. NMU scored the match’s first goal in the 67th minute but PNW answered with 12 minutes remaining in the game. The Wildcats then took advantage of a penalty kick which proved the difference. On Friday, the squad hosted the University of Wisconsin Parkside and scored the games first goal, but Parkside was able to tie it with eight seconds left in the first half. The Rangers then scored a second goal with just over three minutes left to play to take a 2-1 victory.

Senior Jamie Montgomery (Gaithersburg, Md.) scored her third goal of the season in Sunday’s win over PNW. The senior fired in a shot with her left foot from the right corner of the box, placing the ball into the left side of the net.

Montgomery is leading the team with three goals and six points. She is second on the team with seven shots on goals.

Sophomore Caroline Halonen (Hartland, Mich.) scored her first goal for the Wildcats this season when she blasted Sunday’s penalty kick into the bottom right corner against Purdue Northwest. Halonen has led the team this season with 34 shots, putting 14 on goal. She is second in the league in total shots and tied for fourth for shots on goal. The sophomore is also tied for the team’s lead in assists.

Junior goalkeeper Brianna Frontuto (Luxemburg, Wis.) continues to lead the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference for saves. This season, she has made 38 saves and is averaging 5.83 saves per game. This past weekend, the junior made a total of 11 saves, including eight against Parkside.

The Wildcats are 12-8-5 all-time over the Bulldogs, but fell 2-1 last season. Ferris State is currently 6-1-1 on the season but are coming off their only loss, having fell to Ashland University 3-1 on Sunday.

This will be the second matchup this season between the teams. NMU scored the game’s first goal, but NU scored with just eight seconds left in the first half, then scored a game-winner with a little over three minutes to play to take a 2-1 victory in a nonconference meeting. The Timberwolves are currently 4-3 on the year, losing to Ashland and Grand Valley State University this past weekend.

Courtesy: NMU Athletics