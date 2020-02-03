NMU’s Craighead Named Forward Of The Week By WCHA

February 3, 2020

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Netting his second career hat trick and leading his team to a 5-2 victory over Ferris State University Friday night, Darien Craighead has been named the Forward of the Week by the Western Collegiate Hockey Association for the second consecutive week.

Having perennial success against the Bulldogs, Craighead’s three-goal night tied his career best, set as a sophomore, also against FSU. Friday’s game extended his point streak to three games (5-2-7) and wrapped up the month of January with 13 points off nine goals and five assists.

Craighead also fired shot after shot towards net on Saturday night, including an early chance on the opening shift that a Bulldog defender dove in front of.

He finished the weekend with six shots on goal and a plus-three on-ice rating. His three goals was the most in a single game this weekend while it ranked second in the league over the two-day spread.

The weekly recognition is the second of his career, having previously been named Forward of the Week following a four-point weekend in Alaska at the end of January.