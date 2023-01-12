MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Northern Michigan University announced on Thursday that freshman goaltender Beni Halasz has been named to Watch List for the Mike Richter Award, an honor handed out annually to the top netminder in NCAA Division I Hockey.

In a release from NMU, they had the following to say about Halasz:

The first Hungarian goaltender in NCAA Division I hockey history, Halasz has played in 19 games for Northern Michigan this season, including 17 as a starter. He is 9-8-0 with a 2.40 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage. On November 11, he stopped all 25 Bemidji State shots for his first collegiate shutout. A two-time CCHA Rookie of the Month, he has made 418 total saves in 1000:58 minutes. Three of his starts have seen him turn away 30 or more shots, including a career-best 44 saves at Michigan Tech on December 3.

Halasz joins four other CCHA goalies on the list: Bemidji State’s Mattias Sholl, Bowling Green’s Christian Stoever, Ferris State’s Noah Giesbrecht, and Michigan Tech’s Blake Pietila. A total of 41 student-athletes make up the list.

A committee of voters – made up of a cross section of coaches, administrators, scouts and media – will pare this list down to approximately 15 names within the next three weeks and then ultimately choose the winner who will be announced in April during the NCAA Frozen Four.