MARQUETTE, Mich. – Three NMU men’s basketball players received recognition from the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) on Friday, with Max Weisbrod being named GLIAC Freshman of the Year, Max Bjorklund being named to the First Team, and Dylan Kuehl selected to the First Team and All-Defensive Team.

Max Weisbrod has been named the GLIAC Freshman of the Year and the the All-GLIAC Second Team, averaging double figures at 12.1 PPG. The DeForest, Wisconsin native leads GLIAC freshmen in assists at 5.1 APG, tying him for first across the conference landscape and runner-up in the country among first-year players. Wesibrod also holds a 46.0 3PT%, which is the fifth-best in the GLIAC and the best among first-year players. He holds a 3.0 assist/turnover ratio, shoots 80.4% from the free-throw line, and averages 4.3 rebounds/game. The freshman is also top-10 in the conference in minutes played with 932 guiding the point for the Wildcats.

Max Bjorklund has been named to the All-GLIAC First Team. The senior from Orono, Minnesota paces the conference with 20.4 PPG, good for top-30 in the country. Bjorklund is shooting 45.2% from the field, 38.6% from three, and 79.4% from the charity stripe. He is also averaging 4.5 RPG and 2.1 APG. Between his time with Bemidji State and Northern, he’s accumulated an eye-popping 1,677 career points.

Redshirt freshman Dylan Kuehl has been named to the All-GLIAC First Team and All-Defensive team in his first season. He is averaging 13.2 PPG and leads the team and GLIAC with 7.0 RPG. It doesn’t stop there for Kuehl, as he is also shooting 56.3% from the field, another conference best mark. It is also the second-best freshmen clip in the country. On the defensive end, he is averaging 1.3 BPG, good for runner-up in the conference.

The Wildcats advanced to the GLIAC semifinals with a 75-66 win over SVSU on Wednesday, where they will now matchup with Ferris State on Saturday, March 4 at 3 p.m.