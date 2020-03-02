No. 22 Indiana women beat Michigan, finish fourth in Big Ten

Sports
Posted: / Updated:
Indiana University Basketball Stadium

Photo Courtesy Indiana Athletics Department

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Ali Patberg scored 21 points and led No. 22 Indiana to a 78-60 victory over Michigan in a regular-season finale.

The Hoosiers finished fourth and earned the final bye into the quarterfinals for the conference tournament that begins Wednesday.

Indiana will play Friday.

The win was the first in the Crisler Center since 2009 after eight losses, set a program record for conference victories at 13 and tied a school mark for overall wins in a season at 23.

Akienreh Johnson scored 16 points with 14 rebounds to lead the Wolverines, who will be the seventh seed.  

