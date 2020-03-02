No. 23 Buckeyes surge late to beat No. 19 Michigan 77-63

Ohio State forward Kaleb Wesson, left, grabs a rebound against Michigan forward Austin Davis during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Duane Washington Jr. tied a career-high with 20 points and No. 23 Ohio State surged late to beat No. 19 Michigan 77-63 on Sunday.

CJ Walker had 15 points, and brothers Andre and Kaleb Wesson each added 14 for the Buckeyes.

They have won three straight and eight of their last 10.

Ohio State swept the season series against rival Michigan, winning 61-58 in Ann Arbor on Feb. 4, and reached 20 wins for the third straight season.

Franz Wagner had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Wolverines.

  • Michigan guard Zavier Simpson, left, goes up to shoot in front of Ohio State guard Luther Muhammad during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
  • Ohio State forward Andre Wesson, left, goes up to shoot in front of Michigan forward Brandon Johns, center, and guard Zavier Simpson (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
  • Michigan forward Isaiah Livers, right, goes up to shoot in front of Ohio State guard Duane Washington during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
  • Michigan center Jon Teske, center, goes up for a shot between Ohio State forward Kaleb Wesson, left, and guard Luther Muhammad during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
  • Michigan guard David DeJulius, left, goes up to shoot in front of Ohio State forward Justin Ahrens during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

