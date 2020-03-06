Closings
There are currently 5 active closings. Click for more details.

No. 25 Michigan beats Nebraska 82-58 with Beilein on hand

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Michigan center Jon Teske, left, is guarded by Nebraska forward Yvan Ouedraogo during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Jon Teske scored 12 points and Zavier Simpson added 11 in their home finale, and No. 25 Michigan beat Nebraska 82-58.

The Wolverines also welcomed former coach John Beilein back to Crisler Center.

Former Michigan coach John Beilein, right, greets fans before Michigan’s NCAA college basketball game against Nebraska, Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

Beilein watched from a box about halfway up the seating bowl as his old team closed out its home schedule.

Michigan led 32-28 at halftime before starting the second with an 18-4 run. Nebraska was without guard Cam Mack, suspended for a violation of team rules.

The Cornhuskers have lost 15 straight. Isaiah Livers had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Michigan.

Haanif Cheatham led Nebraska with 19 points.

  • Michigan forward Brandon Johns Jr. puts in a layup against Nebraska during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Michigan won 82-58. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)
  • Michigan guard Franz Wagner, right, tries to get around Nebraska forward Akol Arop during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)
  • Michigan guard Zavier Simpson, left, dribbles next to Nebraska guard Dachon Burke Jr. during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)
  • Nebraska guard Dachon Burke Jr. shoots as Michigan guard Eli Brooks defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)
  • Michigan coach Juwan Howard calls in a play to the team as it played against Nebraska during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

Mobuddies program unifies inclusion within Escanaba High School student body

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mobuddies program unifies inclusion within Escanaba High School student body"

LOCAL 3 FRIDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 3/6/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 FRIDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 3/6/2020"

Girls Districts Breakdown with ESPN UP's Tanner Hoops

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls Districts Breakdown with ESPN UP's Tanner Hoops"

Calumet Copper Kings breakdown w/ Jim Young, the voice of Copper Country Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Calumet Copper Kings breakdown w/ Jim Young, the voice of Copper Country Hockey"

LOCAL 3 THURSDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 3/5/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 THURSDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 3/5/2020"

Innovative Physical Therapy: Helping people with balance and dizziness

Thumbnail for the video titled "Innovative Physical Therapy: Helping people with balance and dizziness"