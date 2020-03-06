No. 25 Michigan beats Nebraska 82-58 with Beilein on hand

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Jon Teske scored 12 points and Zavier Simpson added 11 in their home finale, and No. 25 Michigan beat Nebraska 82-58.
The Wolverines also welcomed former coach John Beilein back to Crisler Center.
Beilein watched from a box about halfway up the seating bowl as his old team closed out its home schedule.
Michigan led 32-28 at halftime before starting the second with an 18-4 run. Nebraska was without guard Cam Mack, suspended for a violation of team rules.
The Cornhuskers have lost 15 straight. Isaiah Livers had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Michigan.
Haanif Cheatham led Nebraska with 19 points.