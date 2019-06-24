Norse Women’s Basketball Announces Recruiting Class

Follow @WJMN_Local3

June 24, 2019

ESCANABA, MI – Head Coach Rob Robinson and the Bay Norse Women’s Basketball team announced the signing of eight student-athletes for the 2019-2020 season. The Norse will look to improve on a 21-8 record from last season, the first under the guidance of Head Coach Rob Robinson.

“I am super excited about our freshman class that’s coming in,” said Robinson. “I think they will mesh well with all the returners that we have from last year’s team. Is my goal to get the best players from the area to come and play at Bay and I think we definitely accomplished that this year with this group of players.”

Lauryn Bloniarz is a graduate of Bark River-Harris where she played under Head Coach Josh Eagle. Standing at 5’10” she averaged 8.8 points per game and 8.6 rebounds per game last season. She was an Honorable Mention and All-U.P. Defense award winner. Lauryn also played volleyball in high school. She intends to major in Fashion and Design.

Mickaela Deace is an Honor Roll student from Engadine High School where she was a member of the Cross Country, Volleyball, Basketball, and Track teams. She was awarded the “Miss Hustle” Award, as an Honorable Mention Conference Player in 2018 and 2019, as well as receiving the 2018 MIVCA Team Academic Award. The 5’5″ guard averaged 8.3 points per game, 6.2 rebounds per game, and 1.8 steals per game. Mickaela intends to major in Speech Communications.

Brooke Mannor was a four sport athlete at Gwinn High School before committing to Bay College. She participated in volleyball, basketball, softball, and track, and was honored as First-Team West PAC and MPC for Volleyball in her senior season. Her basketball honors include being named to the West PAC, MPC, and All-U.P. Honorable Mention team. She averaged 10.2 points per game last season, and her 3.73 GPA earned her All-State Academic Honors in both volleyball and basketball. Brooke is planning to major in Pre-Professional Health during her time at Bay College.

Another product of Gwinn High School, Trisha McGuire participated in basketball, volleyball, and track during her time in high school. After being named to the All-Defensive Team and Honorable Mention during her junior year, she followed that up with a strong senior campaign, earning Second Team and All-Defensive Team honors in the MPC, First-Team in the West PAC, and All-U.P. Special Mention. Trisha averaged 8.5 points per game, 3.9 rebounds per game, 2.8 assists per game, and 3.3 steals per game. She was also honored with the All-State Academic Award and received an Academic Certificate in all four years of her high school career, awarded for achieving a 3.0 GPA or higher. She is a Pre-Veterinarian Major.

Cierra Molina is a 5’3″ guard from Rudyard High School, where she averaged 19.8 points per game, 5.1 rebounds per game, 4.3 assists per game, and 4.1 steals per game last season. She was named All-Conference, All-U.P., and EUP Player of the Year. She also participated in volleyball and softball, taking All-Conference, All-U.P., and All-Region honors in softball, and All-Conference and All-U.P. honors in volleyball. Cierra boasted a 3.3 GPA and was a National Honor Society member. She is pursuing a degree in Radiology.

Madison Olsen attended high school at LaSalle High School in St. Ignace, MI. She was a member of three District and Regional Championship teams, and part of the State Final Runner Up team in the 2018-19 season. Madison was named to the All-Conference Defensive Team, and the 6’0″ forward once blocked nine shots in one game. She is also a well-decorated student, making the Honor Roll every quarter, receiving a GPA Award, a Scholar-Athlete Award, and was a member of National Honor Society. She plans to major in education during her collegiate career.

Autumn Rasner is a graduate of Stephenson High School. She competed in four sports during her time there, including: basketball, volleyball, track and field, and softball. A well decorated basketball player, Autumn earned post season recognition all four years of high school. As a freshman and sophomore she was named Honorable Mention. In her junior season she was awarded First Team All-Conference and Second Team All-U.P. Her career culminated in another First Team All-Conference Award, along with a First Team All-U.P., and a Conference Defensive Team Award. She averaged 18.5 points per game, 5.5 rebounds per game, 2.2 assists per game, and 2.3 steals per game. Autumn made the Honor Roll all four years, earned a 3.88 GPA, and was a member of the National Honor Society. She intends to major in Physical Therapy.

Holly Wardynski competed in three sports at Ontonagon Area High School. In basketball she earned an Honorable Mention during her sophomore year, Second Team All-Conference her junior season, and First Team All-Conference and Elite Team All-Conference during her senior campaign. She also earned Second Team All-Conference honors in volleyball, and was an All-Conference Thrower in Track and Field. She scored 10.1 points per game, 7.5 rebounds per game, 2.8 assists per game, and 9.4 steals per game. Holly was an Honor Roll Student all throughout her high school career and finished with a 3.87 GPA. She plans to major in Chemistry.