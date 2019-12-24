North Central honors past teams; Retires jersey’s of Whitens & Bilski

Powers, Mich. (WJMN) – During halftime of Monday night’s boy’s basketball game between Bark River-Harris and north-central, the North Central High School honored teams of the past going back to the class of 2012.

The night was highlighted by the jersey retirement of former jets Dawson Bilski and Jason whitens.

Both are graduates of north central’s class of 2017.

Whitens and Bilski were big pieces that helped lead the jets to three straight class d state championships in 2014-15, 2015-16, and 2016-17. North Central also won two football state championships in 2015 and 2016. Whitens has gone on to play basketball at Western Michigan University, while Bilski has starred at Michigan Tech University.

Both talked about what it meant to get back in front of the jets faithful and get back together with their old high school teammates.

“It’s great being back. Uh, just to, kind of, reminisce. All the great memories we had, the games, the funny moments, you know, on the bus trips. Just seeing family and just enjoying time seeing a bunch of family and friends. Just having fun,” said Jason Whitens.

“I mean, it’s awesome. Being able to spend it with my teammates tonight. Especially getting it done with my best friend over there, my brother. It’s a great feeling. It’s tremendous with the community here. Their support. It’s just a great night,” added Bilski.

The current North Central boy’s basketball team stormed back from a double-digit half deficit to defeat the Broncos, 65 to 53, Monday night. It seems for one more night, the magic returned to NCHS.