Olivia Ghormley named GLIAC North Player of the Week

October 14, 2019

HOUGHTON, Mich. – Junior outside hitter Olivia Ghormley of the Michigan Tech volleyball team has been named the GLIAC North Division Player of the Week for the third time this season.

Ghormley, a native of Oneida, Wisconsin, led Tech to a weekend sweep of GLIAC South Division opponents at the SDC Gym. The Huskies swept Wayne State Friday and defeated Ashland 3-1 Saturday. Ghormley averaged 5.42 kills per set on the weekend, totaling 38 while hitting .462. She had only two attack errors while also digging up 16 balls. She added two service aces and a block. Ghormley leads the GLIAC in kills per set (4.57) in conference matches. She currently ranks seventh in Tech history with 1,066 kills.

The Huskies remain in a tie with Ferris State at the top of the GLIAC standings at 8-1. Tech is also 8-1 at home and 13-4 overall.

Tech clinched the GLIAC’s second seed in this weekend’s Midwest Regional Crossover Tournament in Indianapolis. The Huskies will play the GLVC top seed Duruy on Friday at 2:30 p.m., the GMAC No. 3 seed Cedarville at 10 a.m. Saturday, and the GLVC No. 7 seed Illinois Springfield at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Courtesy: MTU Athletics