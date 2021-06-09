Michigan native Lisa Byington lands big gig: Olympic play-by-play

Olympics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Portage native Lisa Byington’s next assignment is about as big as it gets in sports broadcasting: the Olympics.

She’ll call play-by-play for soccer in Tokyo later this summer.

“We have had a couple of Olympic seminars and to start those off and to get all the announcers excited and ready for it, they do a highlight package of some of the great calls and the great moments of the Olympics of years past, and I did get chills, because you’re thinking, ‘This is the Olympics,'” Byington said.

Byington, a Portage Northern graduate, is something of an overnight success 20 years in the making. She was the first woman to call play-by-play for football on the Big Ten Network. Earlier this year, she was the first woman to call play-by-play for men’s basketball game in the NCAA Tournament.

Above, News 8 sports director Jack Doles asks Byington which of those assignments blew her mind the most. Her answer may surprise you.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow Us

WJMN Local 3

Trending Stories