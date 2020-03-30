On This Day In History: NMU Wildcats capture a national title with win over BU

Photo Courtesy: NMU Athletics

On this day in history (March, 30th, 1991), the Northern Michigan Hockey team captured their first and only, national championship when they topped the Boston University Terriers in triple-OT, 8-7, in what many call one of the greatest hockey games ever played.

The Wildcats would fall behind 3-0 in the 1st period but would score the next six goals with five of those goals coming in the second.

NMU led 7-4 with eight minutes to play, but Boston would come roaring back tieing the game at 7 with less than a minute to play.

After two overtime periods without the puck finding the back of the net, both teams took the ice exhausted for a third overtime frame.

It would be Darryl Plandowski’s memorable goal off a give-and-go with Mark Beaufait that would seal the deal for the Wildcats, 8-7, in the third overtime. It was plandowski’s third goal of the game and it was the 14th hat trick in a national championship game.

