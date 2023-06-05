GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An annual Green Bay Packer tradition will be returning for its 22nd year as Packers Family Night will take place in early August.

The Green Bay Packers announced that Packers Family Night will happen on August 5. The event is in its 22nd year.

The team is scheduled to take the field for warmups at 7 p.m. and practice reportedly will start at 7:30 p.m. The format for Family Night will be the same as a full practice.

Tickets reportedly will go on sale on June 29 at 10 a.m. They will be mobile only, priced at $10, and can only be bought through Ticketmaster at Ticketmaster.com.

Officials say there will be a limit of ten tickets per purchase during the first day of ticket sales. Parking for the event will be $5.

The team’s training camp schedule is reportedly finalized and will be released when completed.

More information can be found on the Packers’ website.