Green Bay Packers’ Equanimeous St. Brown runs a drill during an NFL football minicamp Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – The Packers have elevated wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown off of the practice squad to the active roster for the Monday Night Football matchup against the Lions.

General manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction Monday afternoon.

The Packers kick off against the Lions at Lambeau Field at 7:15 CST