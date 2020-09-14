Packers G Taylor suffered season ending knee injury

Green Bay Packers offensive guard Lane Taylor is carted off the field after getting injured during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

(WFRV) – Packers guard Lane Taylor is done for the season after suffering a knee injury against the Vikings on Sunday, according to a report by The NFL Network.

Head coach Matt LaFleur acknowledged the season ending injury during his media availability on Monday afternoon.

LaFleur on Lane Taylor injury



“It’s significant. My heart goes back to him. He battled back last year and to get back to the starting lineup. He will be missed.” #Packers — MK Burgess (@MK_Burgess) September 14, 2020

Earlier in the morning ESPN’s Rob Demovsky reported Taylor would undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the injury after he was carted off the field at U.S. Bank Stadium. A few hours later a separate report by Tom Pelissero indicated the knee injury was indeed season ending, and would require surgery.

Taylor had a solid training camp and worked his way into the starting right guard spot as the Packers took the field for week one. That’s after missing all of last season due to a biceps injury.

Rookie Jon Runyan filled in for the rest of the game after Taylor left with the injury in the third quarter. Green Bay was also down guard Lucas Patrick after he was ruled out with an injury at halftime.