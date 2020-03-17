Packers get cap relief by releasing tight end Jimmy Graham

Closings
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham, right, pushes San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw away during the second half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt York)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have released tight end Jimmy Graham after the 33-year-old veteran spent two seasons with the franchise.

The move creates about $8 million in cap space for the Packers. Graham caught 38 passes for 447 yards and three touchdowns last season.

He had 55 receptions for 636 yards and two scores in 2018.

The five-time Pro Bowl selection previously played with New Orleans (2010-14) and Seattle (2015-17).

Graham has 649 catches for 7,883 yards and 74 touchdowns in 153 career games with 111 starts. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

