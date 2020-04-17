Packers Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre unveils new look during an interview with CBS Sports

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy: CBS Sports

Packers legend and Hall of Fame quarterback, Brett Favre, unveiled a brand new look during an interview with CBS Sports, Friday. Near the end of the interview, Favre was asked to take off his hat to showcase a full head of blondish-orange hair.

Mid-life crisis? Boredom? Favre said, ‘Consider this quarantined week four.” Adding, he dyed his hair for a Tik Tok he made with his daughter and a few of her friends who they are quarantined with.

Favre also said this may not be the last time he tries out a new look saying, “Next week, I may go with a pink, so stay tuned.”

Photo Courtesy: CBS Sports

