Packers helping provide $1.5 million for relief

GREEN BAY, Wisc (AP) – The Green Bay Packers are establishing funds that will provide $1.5 million to assist efforts to respond to the coronavirus in Brown County, Wisconsin – which includes Green Bay – and the Milwaukee area.

The $1 million Packers Give Back COVID-19 Community Relief Fund is directed toward Brown County and is being established through the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation. Packers Give Back also is directing $500,000 to support initiatives in the Milwaukee area.

Packers officials said the organization will consult with the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation and community partners in Milwaukee to evaluate the needs in each area and determine where the funds will be directed.

Packers Give Back already donated $30,000 last week to benefit the Brown County United Way’s emergency response fund for those impacted by COVID-19. Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy and his wife Laura have donated $240,000 to COVID-19 relief efforts in Green Bay and Door County, Wisconsin.

