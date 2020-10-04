Packers place Kirksey and Lazard on injured reserve

DETROIT, MI – DECEMBER 29: Allen Lazard #13 of the Green Bay Packers catches a fourth quarter touchdown pass in front of Darius Slay #23 of the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 29, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – More injury hits keep coming to the Green Bay Packers. The team announced on Saturday it is placing inside linebacker Christian Kirksey and wide receiver Allen Lazard on injured reserve.

Lazard is coming off a breakout game in 2020, going for six receptions, 147 yards and a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints.

Also on the Packers injury list ahead of it’s matchup with the Atlanta Falcons, wide receiver Davante Adams. Adams was a limited participant in practice all week and is listed as questionable. Head coach Matt LaFleur said they would give him until game time to make a decision.

Also listed as questionable is cornerback Jaire Alexander, who didn’t practice today with a hand/knee injury. Nose tackle Kenny Clark was a limited participant all week but is also listed as questionable. Tight end Josiah Deguara, wide receiver Tyler Ervin, outside linebacker Rashan Gary, center Corey Linsley, punter JK Scott and outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith are also listed as questionable.

Veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis, who caught a big time touchdown against the Saints, is listed as doubtful for Monday night’s showdown with Atlanta.

The Packers host the Falcons on Monday at 7:25 p.m.