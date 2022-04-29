GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers stayed put and let a lot of wide receivers slide in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but have finally made a selection on day two.

Christian Watson, a wide receiver from North Dakota State is the newest member of the green and gold and will provide much-needed depth.

The 6’4″ 208lb Tampa, Florida native hauled in 43 catches for 800 yards and seven touchdowns in his senior season with the Bison. Watson earned Second-Team FCS and helped lead North Dakota State to another FCS National Championship.

Watson will need to hit the weight room but the upside is there. His strong belief in the team aspect of football alongside his work ethic is one of the intangibles that had Green Bay so eager to trade up for him.

At the NFL Combine, Watson ran a remarkable 4.36 for being 6’4″. He should be able to give quarterback Aaron Rodgers an outside edge option. Watson can also fill the need for a kick/punt returner that Green Bay has struggled with.

