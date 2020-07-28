Packers WR Devin Funchess opts-out of 2020 season

FILE – In this July 25, 2019, file photo, Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Devin Funchess (17) runs a drill during practice at the NFL team’s football training camp in Westfield, Ind. The Green Bay Packers have signed wide receiver Devin Funchess as he tries to bounce back from an injury-shortened 2019 season. Funchess played for the Indianapolis Colts last year but went on injured reserve after breaking his collarbone in a season-opening 30-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

Green Bay Wisc. (WJMN) – The Green Bay Packers are coming into the 2020 season with big questions at the wide receiver position. News broke Tuesday (via Field Yates) that Devin Funchess, a WR free agent signing for the Pack has decided to opt-out of the 2020 season.

Funchess was expected to battle for the second receiver spot this training camp as the team looks for more weapons for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. His absence means a thin position on the roster will be even thinner as the Packers enter camp this week.

Devin Funchess, who was signed by Green Bay this offseason joins a growing list of NFL players deciding to sit out of the season due to Covid-19 concerns. Funches will still receive all the guarantees included in his deal. The deal will carry over to the 2021 season.

Funchess does have first-hand experience with the conronavirus. It was reported previously one of his family members contracted the virus.

Funchess took to Instagram with the following message:

Funchess was originally selected by the Carolina Panthers out of the University of Michigan in the second round (No. 41 overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft.

After four seasons with the Panthers (2015-18), he signed with the Indianapolis Colts in 2019, but his season was limited to just one game due to injury.

For his career, Funchess has played in 62 regular-season games with 41 starts and hauled in 164 passes for 2,265 yards (13.8 avg.) and 21 touchdowns.