Green Bay Nation: Special teams struggles and why Ford Field is so tricky for the Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Davante Adams continues to shock and amaze, getting to over 1,000 yards receiving with four games still remaining. His quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, reached 400 touchdowns and is the fastest player to ever do it. And the Packers defense looks to be peaking at just the right time.

Looking ahead to the Lions, what are they doing and are they a threat? Plus, how do you fix the dumpster fire that is the Packers special teams and the Detroit defense.. just how bad are they? MK, Marques and Andy break it all down.

Time now for Top Five Tweets! We’re talking Bob Ross, Bakfoot and tacos on a Wednesday.

In Challenge or No Challenge, will Marques and Andy agree with MK about Davante breaking Don Hutson’s franchise record? Or will the challenge flag be thrown?

Finally, the gang picks the game against the Lions out in Detroit.

Latest Stories