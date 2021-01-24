Green & Gold Championship Special: Drive for Five

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Join Local 5 Sports as they preview Sunday’s NFC Championship game featuring the Green Bay Packers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Live from Lambeau Field – Sports Director Burke Griffin and Reporter MK Burgess will break down the historic matchup between quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady and how the Buccaneers defense will battle against the Packers O Line.

The show starts at 7 p.m. and goes until 8 p.m.

