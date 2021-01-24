Local 5 exclusive: CBS Sports Analyst Amy Trask weighs in on NFC Championship game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Amy Trask, pioneer for women in sports, one of the first women to hold a front office job in the NFL when she was CEO of the Raiders, sat down with MK Burgess and talked everything about the NFC championship game. 

They touched on Rodgers vs Brady, the Packers run defense, and what it was like being the only woman in a position of power in the NFL.

