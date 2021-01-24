Local 5 exclusive: CBS Sports Analyst Amy Trask weighs in on NFC Championship game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Amy Trask, pioneer for women in sports, one of the first women to hold a front office job in the NFL when she was CEO of the Raiders, sat down with MK Burgess and talked everything about the NFC championship game.

FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

They touched on Rodgers vs Brady, the Packers run defense, and what it was like being the only woman in a position of power in the NFL.