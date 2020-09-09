Packers fill final two practice squad spots with a wide receiver and linebacker

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Packers have filled their final two practice squad roster spots to make it to 16 players. The Green and Gold signed wide receiver Robert Foster and linebacker De’Jon Harris on Wednesday, September 9.

Foster is a third-year player out of the University of Alabama and was originally signed by the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent in 2018.

In two seasons, he played in 26 games with five starts for the Bills, with 30 receptions for 605 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed twice for 29 yards. In 2018, he became the first undrafted rookie in the common draft era to register three 100-yard receiving games. Foster will wear No. 16 for the Packers.

Harris was originally signed by the New England Patriots in May as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas.

The rookie played in 48 games with 36 started for the Razorbacks, with 371 tackles, 7.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and eight QB hits. Harris will wear No. 59 for the Packers.

