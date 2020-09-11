Packers’ Kirksey ready to show what he can do when healthy

by: STEVE MEGARGEE AP Sports Writer

FILE – This is a 2020 photo showing Christian Kirksey of the Green Bay Packers NFL football team. Packers linebacker Christian Kirksey was one of the NFL’s most prolific tacklers before injuries caused him to miss most of the last two seasons. Now the former Cleveland Brown is with a new team and eager to boost a run defense that was gashed in last years NFC championship game. (AP Photo/File)

(AP) – Green Bay Packers linebacker Christian Kirksey is eager to reintroduce himself to the NFL after missing most of the last two seasons. Kirksey once ranked among the league’s most prolific tacklers. A hamstring injury caused him to play just seven games in 2018 and a torn pectoral muscle limited him to two games last year. Now he’s beginning a new chapter as the former Cleveland Browns linebacker attempts to boost a Packers defense that gave up 285 yards rushing to San Francisco in last year’s NFC championship game.

