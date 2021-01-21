Reports: Former Packers general manager Ted Thompson passes away

Green Bay Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LATEST SPORTS VIDEO

More The Big Game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – According to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, former Packers general manager Ted Thompson has passed away.

He was the general manager of the Green and Gold from 2005 to 2017.

In May 2019, he revealed he was diagnosed with an autonomic disorder and would no longer be leading Green Bay’s football operations.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow Us

WJMN Local 3

SISU

Virtual tour of the Upper Peninsula

Trending Stories