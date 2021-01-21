Reports: Former Packers general manager Ted Thompson passes away
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – According to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, former Packers general manager Ted Thompson has passed away.
He was the general manager of the Green and Gold from 2005 to 2017.
In May 2019, he revealed he was diagnosed with an autonomic disorder and would no longer be leading Green Bay’s football operations.
