Panthers agree to terms with XFL QB P.J. Walker

Sports

FILE – In this Feb. 8, 2020, file photo, Houston Roughnecks quarterback P.J. Walker (11) looks to pass as he scrambles during an XFL football game in Houston. A person familiar with the situation says the Panthers have agreed to terms on contracts with former XFL quarterback P.J. Walker of the Houston Roughnecks and former Raiders linebacker Tahir Whitehead. The person spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday, March 23, 2020, because the moves have not been announced by the team since the players have yet to pass physicals. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson, File)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says the Panthers have agreed to terms with former XFL quarterback P.J. Walker of the Houston Roughnecks and former Raiders linebacker Tahir Whitehead. The person says Walker agreed to a two-year contract and Whitehead will get a one-year deal. Financial terms were not known. The person spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the moves have not been announced by the Panthers since they have yet to pass physicals. 

