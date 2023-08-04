SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – In the past few years, there’s a good chance you’ve heard your friends, family or coworkers talk about a sport called pickleball. Not exactly tennis or ping pong, the Sports and Fitness Industry Association has named pickleball the fastest growing sport in the U.S. for the past three years.

In the Marquette area alone, Brandon Mackie, co-founder of an organization known as Pickleheads, has seen traffic to their website looking up places to play in Marquette County increased over 10x since the spring of 2023.

“Pickleball is a mix between ping pong, tennis and badminton. Game play is very similar to tennis on a miniature version of a tennis court,” Mackie said. “The equipment is very different. You’re playing with a plastic paddle plastic ball, and the scoring is its own animal, closer to badminton where you play to 11. And the important thing about all that is because it’s a mixture of a lot of different sports, it’s just really easy for people to pick up and learn. You can learn in a single session. It’s not like golf where you might need years of lessons to get to where you’re enjoying and I think that’s a big reason why it’s caught on.”

With courts available locally in places like the Baraga Gym at the Marquette Senior Center and the Sands Township Hall, a local group known as Superiorland Pickleball has continued to see a steady increase in interest in Marquette County.

“There’s been a big increase year by year and this year is one of the biggest years, I believe, that’s happened,” said Superiorland Pickleball member Mark Nebel. “And it’s great to see a lot of people out of all ages. It’s a lot of fun.”

With league events on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, card draw competitions on Mondays and Fridays, and drill sessions Wednesdays, the group has activities going on regularly, and it’s open to members of all skill levels.

“For the competitive soul, we do have some pretty tough competition going on right now. But for the people that just want to have fun, maybe girls who just wanna have fun, there are groups for that too,” said Superiorland Pickleball Founding Member Evie Schuster. “So people shouldn’t feel intimidated just because they see the hot-shots playing really well. There is a whole group that just wants to have exercise and fun.”

Beyond the competition, players find another benefit in socializing through a shared activity.

“Love it, love the people. There’s camaraderie here like you don’t believe,” said Superiorland Pickleball Board Member Paul Wolfson. “I feel like it’s more of a family than it is a club and everybody’s great. We get along well.”

“What’s great about pickleball is it’s a very social sport. So you play in typically large formats, you take turns rotating partners, and I think a lot of people look at it as a fun social way to also be active,” Mackie said. “You know, for a lot of people it’s a lot more fun than just going to the gym and doing an exercise, because you’re getting to actually interact and meet people, and I think that’s why there’s people that play every day. They’re hooked and they love it and I think that snowballs and keeps the sport growing.”

If you’re looking to pick up a new way to stay active this summer or into the rest of the U.P.’s seasons, chances are you can find some players to join up with in your neck of the woods, no matter your age or skill level.

“We’re also hoping that younger people should not feel intimidated coming and playing with a bunch of retired or middle aged folks. This is one of the few sports that you can pair up a 60-year-old and a 15-year-old and you can have very good games,” Schuster said. “Young people are the future of this sport, so I’m really hoping that in time, especially during this summer, that we would have some younger people come and join us. It’s the most fun exercise I’ve ever done.”

You can find the Superiorland Pickleball Facebook group here.