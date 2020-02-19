Pistons and guard Reggie Jackson agree on contract buyout

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons and Reggie Jackson agreed on a contract buyout, paving the way for the veteran guard to sign with another team.
Detroit announced the agreement Tuesday. Jackson is in the final season of a five-year, $80 million deal he signed in 2015 with the Pistons.
The 29-year-old Jackson is averaging 14.9 points and 5.1 assists this season, but he has been limited to just 14 games this season due to a back injury.
Oklahoma City drafted the former Boston College star with the 24th pick overall in 2011. He has averaged 12.9 points over his career.