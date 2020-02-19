Pistons and guard Reggie Jackson agree on contract buyout

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Detroit Pistons guard Reggie Jackson (1) shoots in front of Oklahoma City Thunder center Nerlens Noel, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons and Reggie Jackson agreed on a contract buyout, paving the way for the veteran guard to sign with another team.

Detroit announced the agreement Tuesday. Jackson is in the final season of a five-year, $80 million deal he signed in 2015 with the Pistons.

The 29-year-old Jackson is averaging 14.9 points and 5.1 assists this season, but he has been limited to just 14 games this season due to a back injury.

Oklahoma City drafted the former Boston College star with the 24th pick overall in 2011. He has averaged 12.9 points over his career.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

Remarkable Women Finalist - Savanna Rayner

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remarkable Women Finalist - Savanna Rayner"

LOCAL 3 TUESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 2/18/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 TUESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 2/18/2020"

NMU a voter friendly campus

Thumbnail for the video titled "NMU a voter friendly campus"

Get Rec'd Day at NMU

Thumbnail for the video titled "Get Rec'd Day at NMU"

LOCAL 3 TUESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 2/18/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 TUESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 2/18/2020"

Girls HS Basketball: Patriots, Eskymos nab wins Monday night

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls HS Basketball: Patriots, Eskymos nab wins Monday night"