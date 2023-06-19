MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – U.P. Football All-Star Week is here. Some of the biggest names on the gridiron last season will be in Marquette this week taking part in a full schedule of practices and festivities.

On Monday, players arrived and checked in at the Superior Dome where they were able to get a first look at the All-Star trophy and pick up their jerseys and equipment.

“This is one of the most fun parts of the week because everybody is coming” said Todd Golbeck, the organizer of All-Star Week.

Along with check-in, a food drive was held with donations going to the St. Vincent De Paul Food Pantry. Goldbeck says giving back to the community is a big mission leading up to the All-Star Game on Saturday.

“The main message of the All-Star Week in general is to give back,” said Goldbeck. “These kids understand they had a lot of people help them get to where they are right now. They’ve had coaches and teachers and parents provide for them. Our big message throughout the week is to use the gifts that they have to give back to other people. We’re collecting food donations from people in the community and the players have brought some. We usually take in around two thousand pounds and we’ll donate that to the St. Vincent De Paul Food Pantry. So, it’s a really exciting way to kick off the week.”

On Tuesday, the players will take part in Media Day. This is when they will get to take team and individual pictures while meeting with local media.

Wednesday afternoon, there will be the Players Skills Challenge. The players will compete for the titles of Fastest Man, Strongest Man, Receiver, Quarterback Challenge, Kicking and Punting Challenges.

On Thursday night, the All-Stars will help conduct a youth camp to teach the stars of tomorrow all the skills needed to find success in the game of football.

“That’s their glimpse into their past,” said Goldbeck. “These are the future players in the U.P. on Thursday night at the youth camp. Our big message is to use what you have right now and be thankful for it and give back.”

Friday, the annual U.P. Football All-Star Banquet will be held. The banquet provides family and friends a chance to connect with the All-Star players after a long week of practice and activities.

The week comes to a close on Saturday with the All-Star game at the Superior Dome. The game is schedule to kick off at 1pm ET with the proceeds from ticket sales going back to high schools in the U.P.