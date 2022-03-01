GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A pledge at Lambeau Field Atrium happened Monday – to help keep every child in Wisconsin safe.

The National Child Identification Program has partnered with State Attorney General Josh Kaul, the Green Bay Packers, Alliant Energy, and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) to provide 975,000 in-home fingerprinting kits to every K-12 student in the state.

Program officials say over 800,000 kids go missing in the United States every year and the kits are intended to reduce that number.

With the ID kits, parents will be able to store important information about their children if the worst should ever happen.

“Kids don’t have IDs with them usually so this type of information that’s being collected by these kits can help law enforcement find missing persons and identify them more quickly,” said State Attorney General Josh Kaul.

“Working to raise awareness so we can prevent cases of kids who go missing is really important as well. The National Child ID program has recommendations both for kids and for parents about how to prevent the unthinkable from happening,” added Kaul.

Organizers say these kits will be given to families through local police departments and school districts as a way to give every household a chance to get one.