Prep hoops star Emoni Bates commits to play for Michigan St

Sports

by: AP

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Dec. 9, 2019, file photo, Ypsilanti Lincoln’s Emoni Bates shoots against River Rouge during the Tip Off Classic high school basketball game in Ypsilanti, Mich. Michigan Associated Press Division I Player of the Year Emoni Bates does not appear interested in reclassifying to graduate from Ypsilanti Lincoln High School next year. The 6-foot-9 sophomore has been projected to potentially be taken No. 1 overall in the 2022 NBA Draft. (Nicole Hester/Ann Arbor News via AP, File)

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan high school basketball standout Emoni Bates has committed to play at Michigan State for the class of 2022. Bates announced his decision Monday on ESPN. In April, the 6-foot-9 guard was named Gatorade’s national player of the year in high school basketball. He averaged 32 points this year, but missed his chance to help Ypsilanti Lincoln High School repeat as state champions due to the coronavirus pandemic. Bates told ESPN that the Spartans have stayed with him over the years having recruited him since he was in seventh grade.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story