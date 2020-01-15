Preview: Huskies Entertain Lake Superior State and Ferris State

Posted: Jan 15, 2020

Michigan Tech Game Notes (PDF)

Thurs. Jan. 16 • 5:30 p.m. vs Lake Superior State • Sat. Jan. 18 • 1 p.m. vs Ferris State

Michigan Tech (6-8, 4-3 GLIAC) vs Lake Superior St. (6-8, 2-5 GLIAC) and Ferris State (10-5, 4-3 GLIAC

Radio: Mix93 FM WKMJ (Mitch Lake)

Video Stream: https://portal.stretchinternet.com/mtu/

Audio Stream: Pasty.net

Live Stats: https://www.michigantechhuskies.com/sports/wbkb/2019-20/schedule



2019-20 WEEK NINE IN REVIEW

Michigan Tech went 1-1 this past week in Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference games at Parkside and Purdue Northwest. The Huskies fell 81-73 Thursday night against the Rangers, but rebounded on Saturday with an impressive 75-55 victory against the Pride. The Huskies are 6-8 overall and 4-3 in the GLIAC as they return home to host Lake Superior State and Ferris State this week in the SDC Gym.



On Thursday night at Parkside, sophomore Ellie Mackay paced the Huskies with 21 points and had three steals on the defensive end of the floor followed by Hobson with 20 points and eight rebounds. Junior Cassidy Trotter tacked on 17 points and hauled down seven rebounds while senior Abbie Botz notched a double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds. As a team, the Huskies connected on 26 of 67 shots from the field (38.8%), were 4 of 13 from behind the arc (30.8%), and 17 of 19 at the free throw line (89.5%). Tech won the battle of the boards 41-32 and had 14 second chance points.



In Saturday’s win at Purdue Northwest, Trotter powered Tech with 17 points, a career high 10 rebounds, and four assists, giving her a double-double in Saturday’s victory. Hobson also had 17 points and five rebounds followed by Botz with nine points and three boards. Freshman Kyle Mogen had a season high eight points and five rebounds with senior Michelle LaFave chipping in eight points and three additional rebounds. The Huskies made 27 of 53 shots from the field (50.9%), were 7 of 11 from three-point range (63.6%), and a perfect 14 for 14 at the charity stripe. Tech out-rebounded Purdue Northwest 33-28 and poured in 32 points in the paint.



FRESHMAN CONTRIBUTIONS

Michigan Tech freshmen have contributed consistently throughout the course of the season. In Saturday’s win at Purdue Northwest, five freshmen played for a combined 33 minutes on the floor. Kylie Mogen fired in a season high eight points and hauled down five rebounds in 13 minutes. Mogen was 3 for 3 from the field and 2 for 2 from three-point range. Sara Dax tacked on six points and reeled in a pair of rebounds for the Huskies in the 75-55 victory. Dax and Katelyn Meister lead the freshmen class in minutes per game at just over 12.

ALUMNI WEEKEND

Saturday’s game will be basketball Alumni Weekend at the SDC Gym when the Huskies host Ferris State. Complimentary tickets will be given to alumni and their families and all alumni will be announced at halftime of the men’s game. Alumni can RSVP to Elisa Jurmu with the number of tickets needed if they plan on attending (emjurmu@mtu.edu).

GLIAC STATISTICAL RANKINGS

The Huskies are now 14 games into the 2019-20 season and they rank near the top of the conference in a number of statistical categories. The Huskies are first in the conference in fewest turnovers per game (12.9). Tech is seventh in successful three-point baskets per contest (7.0) and fourth in three-point shooting percentage (33.6). The Huskies also check in at No. 1 in free throw shooting percentage at 80.4 percent. Tech is now fourth in the GLIAC in steals per game (8.6) and fifth in blocked shots per game (3.4). Trotter is currently ranked 13th in the GLIAC in scoring at 13.3 points per game with Botz seventh in the conference in rebounds per game (7.5). Trotter enters this weekend fifth in the GLIAC in assists per game at 4.3 while leading the GLIAC with a 3.0 steals per game average.



GLIAC PRESEASON POLL

Michigan Tech was selected to finish first in the GLIAC North Division this year when the coaches’ preseason poll was announced Thursday by the conference office. Tech earned 58 points in the poll along with eight first place votes, edging out Northern Michigan who was picked second with 53 points and four first place votes. Ferris State checked in at the No. 3 spot in the North Division with 40 points followed by Parkside with 32 points (No. 4), Lake Superior State had 19 points (No. 5), and Purdue Northwest was issued 14 points (No. 6). Over in the South Division, Grand Valley State holds the No. 1 spot with 61 points and 11 first place votes followed by Ashland University with 51 points and one first place vote. Northwood checks in at No. 3 with 38 points, Wayne State is fourth with 30 points, Davenport lands in the No. 5 spot with 20 points, and Saginaw Valley State is sixth with 16 points.



SCOUTING THE OPPOSITION

Lake Superior State is 6-8 overall and 2-5 in the GLIAC going into Thursday’s game against the Huskies. The Lakers have suffered three consecutive losses, including a 52-42 setback at Northwood this past Saturday. Lake Superior State ranks third in the conference in free throw attempts per game (18.5) and fewest points allowed per contest (62.9). They are also fifth in the GLIAC in limiting opponents to a 39.7 percent shooting clip from the field. Lexie Khon paces the Lakers’ offense with a 12.2 points per game scoring average followed by Mattison Rayman at 9.5 points per contest. Rayman is also the top rebounder on the club at 9.3 boards per night. Lake Superior State’s offense is averaging 54.6 points per game and permitting 62.9 points per night to opposing teams. The Huskies lead the all-time series against the Lakers 62-37 and have 23 straight wins in the series. Tech’s last loss to the Lakers was a 56-53 setback at home on February 25, 2008.

Ferris State is 10-5 overall and owns a 4-3 record in the GLIAC heading into a Thursday night matchup at Northern Michigan prior to playing Tech Saturday. The Bulldogs boast the second highest scoring offense in the conference thanks to an 80.7 points per game average. They are also second in the GLIAC in field goals attempted per game (66.3) and free throws made per game (13.9). On the defensive side of the floor, the Bulldogs are second in the conference in steals at 11.9. Ferris State has won three in a row, which were all on the road. The Bulldogs last win was an 82-77 decision at Saginaw Valley State this past Sunday. Riley Blair leads the Bulldogs with a 19.5 points per game scoring average followed by Adrienne Anderson at 13.9 points per night. Blair is also the top rebounder on the club with a 4.6 boards per game average. The Huskies lead the all-time series 52-27 and have secured victories in 14 of the last 15 meetings between the two clubs.

COACH HOYT

Sam Hoyt was named as the ninth head coach of the Michigan Tech women’s basketball program, Director of Athletics Suzanne Sanregret announced Tuesday (May 29, 2018). Hoyt returns to Tech from the University of Sioux Falls where she served as an assistant coach. Hoyt was a standout player for the Huskies, helping lead the program to the 2011 NCAA Division II National Championship game as well as garnering multiple individual awards, including All-American Honorable Mention honors. In her first season at Tech (2018-19), Hoyt guided the Huskies to a 21-9 overall record and a 16-4 mark in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. The Huskies claimed their 16th GLIAC North Division/Conference title last season and were the No. 3 seed in the conference tournament.

NEXT UP

The Huskies begin a four game road trip next week when the team heads to Grand Valley State and Davenport. The Lakers are 14-1 overall and 6-1 in the GLIAC as they host Northwood Thursday and travel to Saginaw Valley State Saturday. Davenport is 5-10 on the season and 0-7 in the conference going into the week. The Panthers host Saginaw Valley State Thursday and travel to Northwood Saturday.