PREVIEW: Redettes look to new faces to lead team in 2019-2020

Marquette, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette Redettes enter the 2019-2020 season with a lot of question marks. Marquette will look to replace six seniors from last year’s team, including four starters.

“I think the seniors have taken that upon themselves to get us going in the right direction to start. But, just like every coach at this time, you think you have certain things that you might be looking to do, as you get into scrimmages and into the first few weeks of game, you kind of, do what’s working well, do a little more of that and try to modify things that you thought might work and need to fix a little bit,” said Ben Smith, Head Coach for the Marquette Redettes.

One of those returners is senior’s is Aspen Michelin. She was named to the All-GNC second team last season and just signed to play college ball at Michigan Tech. Michelin is ready to expand her role and become a leader for this team.

” I want to be a bigger part of our offense this year and just getting up more attempts, and not only do I want to be a scorer, but I want to be someone that people can rely on off the court, too. I just want to be a leader both on and off the court,” said Michelin.

“She’s healthy, she’s confident, she’s had a really good offseason. We’re going to count on her to handle the ball for us, to run the wing for us, and just overall bring their fight and intensity, and obviously her basketball skills are something we will use a lot as well,” added Smith.

Joining Michelin are senior’s Maddie Carter, Reegan Ketzenberger, and Sofia Van den Ende. Behind them are a group of eight juniors and one sophomore battling for playing time.

“Kids are aware and they know they need to work hard and they know we have a lot of room for improvement. But, that’s what it’s all about. Seeing the growth and hoping everyone is willing to do that,” said Smith.

Marquette opens up their season Tuesday night against Escanaba.

“If we guard like I think we can and know we can, we can turn that into some offense and just ease the pain down there so we’re not grinding out possession after possession against said defense. I just want us to have that solid effort every night,” concluded Smith.