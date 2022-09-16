GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Want to know which players to keep an eye on this Sunday? Or maybe what Green Bay’s record is in their last ten games against the Bears? Dive into the stats prior to Week 2’s snap.

The Green Bay Packers return home after a rough Week 1 to face another division rival and hope to put a ‘1’ in the win column.

With a loss in their first regular season game of the 2022 season against the Minnesota Vikings, 23-7, the Packers are looking to turn things around at Lambeau Field on Sunday night. Green Bay swept the season series against Chicago in 2021, winning at Chicago in Week 6, 24-14, and again at home in Week 14, 45-30.

Packer fans hope that the 2022 season can emulate 2021’s, which began in a similar fashion with a blowout loss to the Saints, 38-3, in Jacksonville. Green Bay would bounce back from that loss the following week, with a 35-17 win over Detroit. The Packers would go on to win seven games in a row before eventually losing to Kansas City in Week 9.

If you are feeling pessimistic about the Packers chances on Sunday, Aaron Rodgers’ history against the Bears in Sunday night games may turn that doubt into hope. Rodgers is 6-0 against Chicago in Sunday night games, with 23 touchdowns and 0 interceptions.

Game Information

Matchup: Chicago Bears (1-0) @ Green Bay Packers (0-1)

Location: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wis.

Time: 7:20 CST

Spread & O/U: Green Bay -10, 41.5

Projected Weather: 76 degrees, Chance of Rain, Winds 10MPH

Statistics

All-Time against Chicago: 103-95-6

Last game against Chicago: 45-30 GB

Last game at Soldier Field: 24-14 GB

Last 10 games against Chicago: 9-1

Last 10 games at Soldier Field: 9-1

Ticket Prices – Including Fees

Cheapest 2 Tickets $186 Per Ticket Cheapest 4 Tickets $215 Per Ticket Most Expensive 2 Tickets $746 Per Ticket Most Expensive 4 Tickets $746 Per Ticket Ticket Prices as of 9/15/2022 on SeatGeek

Players to Watch

Green Bay Offense: RB Aaron Jones (260 TOT YDS, 4TD in last 3 games vs. CHI)

Chicago Offense: RB Khalil Herbert (20ATT, 100YDS, 1TD in last 2 games vs. GB)

Green Bay Defense: LB Rashan Gary (7TKL, 1SCK in Week 1 vs. MIN)

Chicago Defense: DE Robert Quinn (6TKL, 3SCK in last 2 games vs. GB)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – DECEMBER 15: Aaron Jones #33 of the Green Bay Packers scores a touchdown in the second half against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on December 15, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Chicago Bears’ Khalil Herbert is stopped by Green Bay Packers’ Kevin King during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Green Bay Packers’ Rashan Gary reacts after recovering a fumble during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Chicago Bears’ Robert Quinn sacks Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)



Green Bay Packers’ Adrian Amos intercepts a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in Chicago. The Packers won 10-3. (AP Photo/David Banks)

Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas (29) reacts after his interception for a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Dec 12. 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Injuries (O=Out, D=Doubtful, Q=Questionable, P=Probable)

Green Bay: OL David Bakhtiari (Q), WR Allen Lazard (Q), OL Elgton Jenkins (Q), LB Krys Barnes (O), RB Kylin Hill (O, PUP).

Chicago: OL Riley Reiff (Q), WR Tajae Sharpe (Q), WR Velus Jones Jr. (Q), LB Christian Albright (Q), DL Ledarius Mack (Q), OL Alex Leatherwood (O), WR N’Keal Harry (O), OL Doug Kramer (O), OL Dakota Dozier (O), WR David Moore (O), CB Tavon Young (O).

For the latest Packers news, join Local 5’s Burke Griffin for Locker Room every Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. at the Radisson Hotel and Conference enter in the Cedar and Sage Restaurant.

For the latest Packers interviews, join Local 5’s Kyle Malzhan for In The Zone.