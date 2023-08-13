GWINN, Mich. (WJMN) – In 2023, the Gwinn Modeltowners will enter the high school football season for the second year under the leadership of Head Coach Derek Nyquist.

Despite a rough go for the squad in Nyquist’s first season, the beginning of training camp in a new year always brings refreshed excitement when the pads come on.

“It’s always exciting the first week getting back, everyone starts 0-0,” Nyquist said. “So it always seems like a promising thing when you’re getting going again to start the year.”

For returning players, like senior Austin Hutchens, a few years of disappointment on the field can help provide fuel to capitalize on the fresh opportunity that a new season brings.

“I’m excited to get back to playing football this year, last and final year,” Hutchens said. “I’m just ready to prove everybody wrong that we can have a winning program this year and do things that people don’t expect us to do, make the playoffs. We haven’t made the playoffs since the COVID year, which was my freshman year, and we’re just excited to get in the playoffs and win some games.”

With a number of seniors departing the team after last season, finding leadership within the room will be important as the team prepares for the new year.

The key to finding success early? Leaning into what they know they do well.

“Running the football,” Hutchens said. “We’ve got a really big offensive line, biggest we’ve probably had in a long time and we’re just excited to run the ball behind them. We’ve got a receiver, Conner Dupras, he’s a great leader. And on our team we have h-back Connor Dalton, another great guy always willing to put in the extra work, and then we have a guard, Hank Menard, who is always pushing every lineman to be their best.”

The Modeltowners will open their season on August 24 against the Bridgeport Bearcats from the Lower Peninsula. Between now and then, by continuing the work they’ve begun so far this season, the team believes they’ll be able to change the narrative quickly from the past few years.

“Just stick together, play as a team. We have a great group of senior leadership,” Nyquist said. We don’t have great numbers overall, but the numbers we’ve got are pretty talented. I’ve said it for a few years, quality over quantity, and it’s yet to come true, but I feel like this is the year to do it.”

“It’s gonna be amazing to take the field again,” Hutchens said. “And just get back popping pads, playing football, and playing the sport we all love.”