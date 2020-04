IndyCar driver Tony Kanaan, of Brazil, practices on his racing simulator in his home in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 28, 2020. Kanaan, along with other IndyCar drivers and NASCAR’s Jimmie Johnson will compete in the series’ inaugural virtual racing event Saturday. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

(AP) — IndyCar’s second virtual race has been picked up by NBC Sports Network after the inaugural event drew 600,000 viewers to various online streams.

The race from virtual Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama will be aired Saturday and called by NBC’s booth of Leigh Diffey, Townsend Bell and Paul Tracy.

NASCAR has twice set the esports record for viewers, with more than 1 million tuning into its virtual race last week aired on various Fox Sports platforms.