Sands Speedway hosts ‘Kids Day’

SANDS, Twp. (WJMN) – It was a perfect day for racing on Sunday at Sands Speedway as racing season continued.

The race track hosted ‘Kids Day’ providing a variety of entertainment for the kids. There was raffles, free toys, bounce houses and a variety of sweet treats.

During intermission, every driver lined up on the track and signed autographs for the kids. Some of the drivers hope the experience helped spark some of the next generations interest in the sport.

“It feels pretty good especially when they can come down and get an autograph from me with a picture or just have them sit in the car if they want,” said Wyatt clement, a first-year racer. “It just feels pretty good if they say, ‘mom and dad can I do that when I get older? Like, can I drive or something?’ So it feels pretty good that they want to watch us and do that someday.”

“Hopefully some kids will get some interest in racing and come down here when their race is over and talk to the drivers and maybe get a car someday,” said Tyler Bell, a first-year racer. “I came out here for years wanting to race. Like I said, we got a go-kart that I raced for four years then I decided to come over here and it’s been a blast ever since.”

For more information on Sands Speedway and the racing circut CLICK HERE.

