Ranked teams meet as No. 24 Michigan State hosts No. 18 Iowa

Michigan State’s Cassius Winston (5) looks to passes the ball against Nebraska’s Dachon Burke Jr. (11) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lincoln, Neb., Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

No. 18 Iowa (19-8, 10-6) vs. No. 24 Michigan State (18-9, 10-6)

Jack Breslin Student Events Center, East Lansing, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two ranked teams battle as No. 18 Iowa visits No. 24 Michigan State in a late season showdown. Iowa has six wins and three losses against ranked opponents this season, while Michigan State has won three of its six games against ranked teams.

SUPER SENIORS: Iowa’s Luka Garza, Joe Wieskamp and Ryan Kriener have combined to account for 59 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 64 percent of all Hawkeyes points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Garza has had his hand in 50 percent of all Iowa field goals over the last three games. The junior big man has 34 field goals and five assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Michigan State is 0-6 this year when it scores 66 points or fewer and 18-3 when it scores at least 67.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Spartans are 9-0 when at least four of their players score 10 or more points and 9-9 when any fewer than that achieve double-figures. The Hawkeyes are 17-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.1 percent or worse, and 2-8 when opponents exceed that percentage.

STINGY STATE: Michigan State has held opposing teams to 37.5 percent shooting from the field this year, the lowest percentage among all Division I teams.