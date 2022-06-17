MARQUETTE, Mich. – NMU Hockey welcomes four transfers to the 2022-23 roster. The team will add two defensemen and two forwards from the University of Connecticut (UCONN), Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI), and Michigan State University (MSU).

Transfer Forwards

Artem Shlaine

The 20-year-old Russian-American center comes to Marquette after playing two seasons at the University of Connecticut. During his time at UCONN, Shlaine produced 8 goals and 18 assists for 26 points. He also led his team in faceoff percentage (57.6%) and was one of the top faceoff performers in the Hockey East conference during the 21-22 season. Before entering the NCAA, Shlaine had two dominant seasons at Shattuck-St. Mary’s Prep where he compiled a scoring line of 60-108-168 in 102 games. In 2019, Artem was selected to the USA Under-18 team that competed at the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup tournament. In 2020, Shlaine was drafted in the 5th round (130th overall) by the New Jersey Devils in the NHL Entry Draft.

Kristof Papp

A native of Budapest, Hungary, Papp is one of two Spartans joining the NMU Roster this fall. In addition to having the highest faceoff percentage in the Big 10 conference (59.4%) this past season, Papp posted 16 points in 59 games for MSU. Before college, he compiled 73 points (27 G, 46 A) in 103 USHL games for the Madison Capitols and Des Moines Buccaneers in the USHL, serving as Captain for Madison during the 2019-20 season. Kristof also represents the Hungarian National Team in International Competitions.

Transfer Defenseman

Simon Kjellberg

Kjellberg comes to the Wildcats from RPI in the ECAC. At Rensselaer, the 6’3, 190lb Swedish defenseman skated in 75 games where he blocked 53 shots and produced 38 points. Before starting his NCAA career, Simon played for the Dubuque Fighting Saints (USHL) in 2018-19 and was selected by the New York Rangers in the 6th round (163rd overall) during the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

Aiden Gallacher

Gallacher is another Michigan State transfer coming to NMU this fall. The 6’1, 200lb Rochester Hills, MI native skated in 58 games for the Spartans. Before MSU, Aiden spent time with the Bismarck Bobcats (NAHL) and Youngstown Phantoms (USHL). During the 2019-20 season, Gallacher would serve as Captain for the Phantoms while leading his team in scoring amongst defensemen with 25 points (8 G, 17 A) in 46 games.

“We are thrilled to welcome Artem, Kristof, Simon, and Aiden to NMU and our hockey team. Our staff has had the opportunity to watch these players over the past several seasons dating as far back as youth hockey. There is strong familiarity and understanding regarding what these players can contribute. Each player brings special qualities to our group on the rink, but equally important, all four are high-character men. We believe they will immediately add to the chemistry, expectations, and culture currently established within our program. We are confident and optimistic that the success we’ve experienced with other incoming transfer student-athletes will continue with this group at Northern Michigan.”

The transfers will begin their season with the team at home against Bowling Green State on Oct 1, 2022, at 6:07 p.m. in the Berry Events Center.