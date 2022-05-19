MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – United Way of Marquette County announced on Thursday that as a way to kick off its annual fundraising campaign, a team of Detroit Red Wings Alumni will come to Marquette for a charity hockey game.

The game is scheduled for Saturday, September 17th at the Berry Events Center. The Detroit Red Wings Alumni team will face off against a team of Marquette County hockey talent with all proceeds benefiting United Way of Marquette County’s Community Investment Fund.

According to a release from the United Way of Marquette County: The Detroit Red Wings Alumni Association is the most active and largest alumni organization in the National Hockey League. The team is made up of former Red Wings and National Hockey League players, along with some ex-college stars. They meet year-round, raising money for charities and playing games throughout Michigan and Ontario. The DRWA players extend their time and talent to give back to support the less fortunate in our communities through a game they love.

United Way of Marquette County is currently partnered with 31 Marquette County nonprofits and

provided funding assistance for 24 different local programs this year through their Community

Investment Fund. These programs improve the health, education, and financial stability of those

most in need in our area. UWMC funds are raised locally and stay local, impacting over 25% of our

Marquette County residents.

Details for the event are still being finalized. Save the date – September 17th – now and follow

United Way of Marquette County on Facebook or check www.uwmqt.org for the most up-to-date

information. Businesses interested in sponsoring the event may call 906-226-8171. Information on

registering for a chance to be a part of Marquette County’s hockey team and playing against the

Red Wings Alumni will be released in early June. Tickets for the event are anticipated to go on sale

mid-July.