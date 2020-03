DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Red Wings have signed defenseman Alex Biega to a one-year contract extension. Biega was acquired by the Red Wings in an Oct. 6 trade with Vancouver.

He has three points — all assists — in 48 games with Detroit this season. Biega has played 227 games with Vancouver and Detroit since 2014-15.

He has four goals and 35 assists in his NHL career.

Biega was originally drafted by the Buffalo Sabres in 2006. The Red Wings host the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night.