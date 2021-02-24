Report: Corey Linsley not likely to be back

Green Bay Packers’ Corey Linsley snaps the ball to Aaron Rodgers during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – There had been no contract extension talks at the end of the season between center Corey Linsley and the Packers and according to Sports Illustrated’s Bill Huber, that remains the same today.

Huber reports that it’s the expectation that Linsley will play somewhere else in 2021 and the Green and Gold will look to replace the man who started at center for the past seven seasons.

Linsley was voted first team All-Pro for the 2020 season and was the Packers nominee for Walter Payton Man of the Year award.