GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As fans all around the NFL wait to see when and where their teams will be playing this season, Packers fans have a pretty good clue of what the Packers 2023 schedule could look like.

As reported by Sports Illustrated and The Athletic, the Packers are scheduled to play in five primetime games and to play on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, and New Year’s Eve.

Some other features and special notes of the Packers’ potential 2023 schedule include playing the Lions on Thursday twice, starting and ending the season facing the Bears, Davante Adams’ first game against the Packers in week 5, and the Super Bowl champions coming to Lambeau for Sunday Night Football in week 13.

The Full potential schedule can be found below:

WEEK: DATE: OPPONENT TIME NETWORK 1 Sept. 10 @ Bears 3:25 pm FOX 2 Sept. 17 @ Falcons Noon FOX 3 Sept. 24 vs Saints Noon FOX 4 Sept. 28 vs Lions (TNF) 7:15 pm Amazon Prime 5 Oct. 9 @ Raiders (MNF) 7:15 pm ESPN 6 BYE BYE BYE BYE 7 Oct. 22 @ Broncos 3:25 pm CBS 8 Oct. 29 vs Vikings Noon FOX 9 Nov. 5 vs Rams Noon FOX 10 Nov. 12 @ Steelers Noon CBS 11 Nov. 19 vs Chargers Noon FOX 12 Nov. 23 @ Lions (Thanksgiving) 11:30 am FOX 13 Dec. 3 vs Chiefs (SNF) 7:20 pm NBC 14 Dec. 11 @ Giants (MNF) 7:15 pm ABC 15 Dec. 17 vs Buccaneers Noon FOX 16 Dec. 24 @ Panthers Noon FOX 17 Dec. 31 @ Vikings (SNF) 7:20 pm NBC 18 TBD vs Bears TBD TBD Packers potential 2023 Schedule

The Packers will reportedly also face the Bengals, Patriots, and Seahawks in the preseason with expected joint practices to be held with the Patriots in Green Bay.

This is again just the likely potential schedule for the Packers. The NFL will be announcing the official 2023 season schedule Thursday night at 7 p.m. central time.