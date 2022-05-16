GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One of the best defensive backs in the NFL is finalizing an extension with the Green Bay Packers.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Jaire Alexander and the Green Bay Packers are finalizing a four-year $84 million contract extension. The deal reportedly includes $31 million.

A defensive back record of $30 million in signing bonus is reportedly included in the deal. Alexander will average $21 million per year, which is also a new record for defensive backs.

Alexander will be signed through the 2026 season with the Packers.

For 2022, Alexander’s salary will reportedly be $1.076 million.