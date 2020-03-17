Closings
Report: Kevin Durant among 4 Brooklyn Nets players with coronavirus

NEW YORK (Nexstar Media Wire) – NBA superstar Kevin Durant is among four players on the Brooklyn Nets to contract COVID-19, according to The Athletic‘s Shams Charania.

The team issued a press release Tuesday confirming that four players are in isolation after testing positive for the virus, but didn’t name them. Three of the players are asymptomatic while the fourth is “exhibiting symptoms,” according to the release.

Charania tweeted Tuesday saying Durant had tested positive, but felt fine. Durant reportedly told him, “Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We’re going to get through this.”

Nets officials said the organization is currently “notifying anyone who has had known contact with the players, including recent opponents, and is working closely with state and local health authorities on reporting.”

