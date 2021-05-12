Report: Packers sign QB Blake Bortles

Los Angeles Rams’ Blake Bortles (5) during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

(WFRV) – The Packers have signed veteran quarterback Blake Bortles to a one year deal, according to a report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

General manager Brian Gutekunst recently said he would like to add a veteran quarterback before the Packers hit the field for OTAs and mandatory minicamp. The news also comes after reports that Aaron Rodgers has told members of the Packers that he does not want to return to Green Bay.

The Packer are set to begin in-person workouts on Monday, and have just Jordan Love ready to take the snaps.

Originally a first round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Bortles spent last season with the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams. Bortles made 73 starts with the Jaguars, but has not not since the 2018 season.

Over his five year career Bortles has thrown for over 17,000 yards and 103 touchdowns. At the same time completing 59% of his passes, and throwing 75 interceptions.